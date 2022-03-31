Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $24.18

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $24.91. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 22,284 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.
In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,307,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 513,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 96,570 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT)
Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.
