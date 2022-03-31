Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Up to $24.18

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $24.18, but opened at $24.91. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.58, with a volume of 22,284 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CORT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corcept Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.52.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.74% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The company had revenue of $98.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 7,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $185,396.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,307,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 145,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,882,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 513,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,174,000 after buying an additional 28,451 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 5,810 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 151,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after buying an additional 96,570 shares during the period. 69.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

