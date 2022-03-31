Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) PT Lowered to $28.00 at Truist Financial

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.01% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Core & Main from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Core & Main from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Bank of America cut shares of Core & Main from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.08.

Get Core & Main alerts:

Shares of NYSE CNM opened at $24.56 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.01. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Core & Main will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total value of $502,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNM. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Core & Main in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Core & Main in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Core & Main in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Core & Main during the third quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Core & Main in the fourth quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Core & Main (Get Rating)

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include castings, clamps, couplings and tapping sleeves, drainage products, fittings, meters, pipe and pipe accessories, pumps and parts, restraints, safety and paint, service materials, tools, and valves and hydrants, as well as irrigation and other products; and fire protection solutions comprising fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads, and other devices, as well as fabrication services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Core & Main Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core & Main and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.