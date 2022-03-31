Coreto Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (COR)

Coreto (COR) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 30th. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Coreto has traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar. Coreto has a total market capitalization of $3.37 million and $6,942.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00048071 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,401.96 or 0.07198953 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,207.47 or 0.99896561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00055763 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00046891 BTC.

Coreto Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

