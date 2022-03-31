Cormark Raises Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC) Price Target to C$32.00

Sangoma Technologies (TSE:STC – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Cormark to C$32.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating and a C$22.00 target price for the company. Acumen Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sangoma Technologies in a report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of Sangoma Technologies stock traded up C$0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$17.86. 19,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,065. The firm has a market capitalization of C$367.22 million and a P/E ratio of -35.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.35. Sangoma Technologies has a 1 year low of C$15.08 and a 1 year high of C$30.80.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; Asterisk and FreePBX, an open source IP PBX software; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

