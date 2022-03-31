Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OFC. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of OFC opened at $29.01 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.57 and its 200-day moving average is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $185.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.76%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director C Taylor Pickett acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

