Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on OFC. KeyCorp cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.45). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm had revenue of $185.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $67,167.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Taylor Pickett bought 20,000 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.97 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 212.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

