CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Stock Holdings Increased by Krilogy Financial LLC

Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,714 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,398,000 after buying an additional 3,144,285 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,192,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655,617 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,537,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $906,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514,150 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2,473.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,239,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,223,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $277,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,950 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.22.

NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.83 on Thursday, reaching $67.16. The stock had a trading volume of 66,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,388. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

