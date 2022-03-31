Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $553.32.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,568 shares of company stock worth $4,037,777 over the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COST traded up $6.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $583.03. 78,293 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,559,582. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $524.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $512.50. Costco Wholesale has a 1 year low of $348.84 and a 1 year high of $578.25.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

