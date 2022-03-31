Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) Price Target Raised to $38.00

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Mizuho from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 40.22% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.09.

Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.10 on Thursday. Coterra Energy has a 1-year low of $14.28 and a 1-year high of $29.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of -0.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 387.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coterra Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven W. Lindeman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $947,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Clason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $270,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,385 shares of company stock worth $3,825,792. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Coterra Energy stock. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.13% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

