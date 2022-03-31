CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $14.53 on Thursday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.34.
CPI Card Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
