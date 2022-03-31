CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PMTS opened at $14.53 on Thursday. CPI Card Group has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $38.92. The stock has a market cap of $163.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

CPI Card Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through Debit and Credit, and Prepaid Debit segments. The Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.