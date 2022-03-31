Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.75.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Crane by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after acquiring an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $52,606,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Crane by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 2,532.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.
Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.
About Crane (Get Rating)
Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.
