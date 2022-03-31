Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $117.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Crane alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Crane by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,215,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,205,000 after acquiring an additional 596,451 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $52,606,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,516,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Crane by 37.7% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 997,287 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $94,552,000 after acquiring an additional 273,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 2,532.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 250,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,500,000 after acquiring an additional 241,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Crane stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,883. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.06. Crane has a 1-year low of $84.68 and a 1-year high of $114.87.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $770.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $745.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 22.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Crane’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

About Crane (Get Rating)

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment and Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace and Electronics, and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.