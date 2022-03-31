Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Director Purchases $147,748.00 in Stock

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) Director Stephen Nesbit purchased 171,800 shares of Creative Realities stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $147,748.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:CREX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.82. 960,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,797,584. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.67 and a beta of 3.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.37. Creative Realities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $3.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Creative Realities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 1,481.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 157,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Creative Realities by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 165,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 10,003 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Creative Realities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Creative Realities by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 756,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 254,643 shares in the last quarter. 10.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Realities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers.

