Credit Suisse Group Cuts Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €31.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.
Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $30.77. 51,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,566. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.
The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 21.31%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.
