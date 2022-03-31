Credit Suisse Group Cuts Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Price Target to €31.00

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from €32.50 ($35.71) to €31.00 ($34.07) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. ING Group lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. AlphaValue lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Koninklijke Philips from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $30.77. 51,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,313,566. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $29.14 and a 1-year high of $61.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.89.

Koninklijke Philips ( NYSE:PHG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.72). Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 19.26%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Research analysts expect that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s payout ratio is 21.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 70.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 17,085 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.7% during the third quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 223,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 12.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 228.1% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.