Credit Suisse Group Lowers Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Price Target to 1,075.00

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from 1,100.00 to 1,075.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,090.00 to 950.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carlsberg A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Carlsberg A/S from 1,050.00 to 925.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $837.17.

Shares of CABGY traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.35. The company had a trading volume of 320,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,497. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.67. Carlsberg A/S has a 1-year low of $22.57 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and marketing of beer, craft and specialty, and non-alcoholic beer. Its products include Carlsberg, Tuborg Green, 1664 Blanc, Baltika, and Somersby Apple Cider. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Europe, Asia, and Central and Eastern Europe.

