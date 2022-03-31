Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the February 28th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $2.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 32,902 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.13% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

