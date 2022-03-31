Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) Short Interest Update

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,000 shares, a growth of 61.3% from the February 28th total of 58,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 420,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:DHY opened at $2.18 on Thursday. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $2.57.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.0155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%.
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund (DHY)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.