Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.12% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is a business development company. It focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies. Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CCAP. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Capital BDC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a research report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Capital BDC currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Crescent Capital BDC stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.68. The stock had a trading volume of 42,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,966. Crescent Capital BDC has a 1-year low of $16.58 and a 1-year high of $21.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $546.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other news, Director Raymond Barrios purchased 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.43 per share, for a total transaction of $50,111.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder V Prem Et Al Watsa sold 92,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,657,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,039 shares of company stock worth $2,362,226. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 11.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 173,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the third quarter worth about $3,724,000. Sun Life Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 2,589.5% in the third quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now owns 405,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,757,000 after buying an additional 390,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 57.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

