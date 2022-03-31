Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 219,425 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 10,039,240 shares.The stock last traded at $7.21 and had previously closed at $7.48.

Several research analysts have commented on CPG shares. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.63.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 12.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,940,844 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,168,000 after purchasing an additional 431,344 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 13.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,058,574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,881,000 after purchasing an additional 124,724 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,488,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 112,690 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 132,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 20.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,193,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,724,000 after purchasing an additional 544,347 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

