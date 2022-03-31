Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria stock opened at $8.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria has a 1 year low of $4.27 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.51.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter. Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 2.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 9.2% during the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 152,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV purchased a new stake in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 996.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria by 157.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 41,465 shares during the last quarter. 11.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business.

