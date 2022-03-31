Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. 9,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,554. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.45.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,077,000 after buying an additional 659,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,944,000 after buying an additional 184,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 178,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
