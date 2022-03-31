Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.26. 9,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,554. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRNX. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 7,168 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $200,847.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ajay Madan sold 13,411 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.83, for a total value of $239,118.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,993 shares of company stock valued at $657,336 over the last 90 days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,276,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,077,000 after buying an additional 659,331 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,300,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,944,000 after buying an additional 184,515 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,851,000 after purchasing an additional 178,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 302,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,160,000 after purchasing an additional 174,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

