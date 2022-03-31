Critical Comparison: Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) vs. ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY)

Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Rating) and ams-OSRAM (OTCMKTS:AMSSY – Get Rating) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Chiba Bank has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ams-OSRAM has a beta of 1.59, indicating that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Chiba Bank and ams-OSRAM, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chiba Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A ams-OSRAM 1 6 1 0 2.00

ams-OSRAM has a consensus price target of $22.50, suggesting a potential upside of 186.26%. Given ams-OSRAM’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ams-OSRAM is more favorable than Chiba Bank.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chiba Bank and ams-OSRAM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chiba Bank $2.20 billion 2.23 $448.39 million $3.33 9.03 ams-OSRAM $5.78 billion 0.75 -$36.00 million ($0.11) -71.45

Chiba Bank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ams-OSRAM. ams-OSRAM is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chiba Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Chiba Bank and ams-OSRAM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chiba Bank 22.91% 5.27% 0.31% ams-OSRAM -0.77% 9.18% 2.78%

Summary

ams-OSRAM beats Chiba Bank on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chiba Bank (Get Rating)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. engages in the business of banking services. The company offers general banking services including deposits, loans, domestic and foreign exchange transactions; and financial services such as leasing, securities brokerage, credit cards and others. It also develops software; and provides business management and staffing services. The company was founded on March 31, 1943 and is headquartered in Chiba, Japan.

About ams-OSRAM (Get Rating)

ams-OSRAM AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets. The company also provides light detection and ranging, a sensing technology for remote object detection and ranging using a light source and receiver. The company was formerly known as ams AG and changed its name to ams-OSRAM AG in January 2022. ams-OSRAM AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in PremstÃ¤tten, Austria.

