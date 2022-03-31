Critical Comparison: TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) & Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD)

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) and Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares TripAdvisor and Chindata Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TripAdvisor -16.41% -17.49% -5.97% Chindata Group 11.11% 3.18% 1.79%

This table compares TripAdvisor and Chindata Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TripAdvisor $902.00 million 4.16 -$148.00 million ($1.08) -25.07 Chindata Group $447.58 million 5.39 $49.65 million $0.14 47.22

Chindata Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TripAdvisor. TripAdvisor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chindata Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

TripAdvisor has a beta of 1.4, meaning that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chindata Group has a beta of 2.35, meaning that its stock price is 135% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TripAdvisor and Chindata Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TripAdvisor 3 2 5 0 2.20 Chindata Group 2 0 2 0 2.00

TripAdvisor currently has a consensus target price of $38.73, indicating a potential upside of 43.01%. Chindata Group has a consensus target price of $13.15, indicating a potential upside of 98.94%. Given Chindata Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Chindata Group is more favorable than TripAdvisor.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.2% of Chindata Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.5% of TripAdvisor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Chindata Group beats TripAdvisor on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

TripAdvisor Company Profile (Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc. is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites. The Experiences and Dining segment provides information and services that allow consumers to research and book activities and attractions in popular travel destinations both through Viator, website and mobile apps. The company was founded by Nicholas Shanny and Stephen Kaufer in February 2000 and is headquartered in Needham, MA.

Chindata Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services. Its integrated data center solutions include infrastructure, power supply, connectivity and operation and maintenance, tailor-made to their scale and requirements throughout the planning, design, construction and operation process. The company was formerly known as BCPE Bridge Stack Limited and changed its name to Chindata Group Holdings Limited in April 2020. Chindata Group Holdings Limited was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

