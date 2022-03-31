Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Crocs were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Crocs by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,645 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,216,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Crocs by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Crocs by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Crocs alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CROX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crocs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

In other Crocs news, Director Beth J. Kaplan bought 1,430 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.63 per share, for a total transaction of $99,570.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 12,356 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.35 per share, with a total value of $1,066,940.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 195,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,893,168.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 37,698 shares of company stock valued at $3,105,842. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

CROX opened at $79.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.48. Crocs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $183.88.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $586.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. Crocs had a return on equity of 201.51% and a net margin of 31.37%. The company’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crocs (Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flip-flops, boots, flats, wedges, platforms, socks, shoe charms, loafers, sneakers, and slippers under the Crocs brand name.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.