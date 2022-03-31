CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAPL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CrossAmerica Partners from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Shares of CAPL opened at $21.80 on Thursday. CrossAmerica Partners has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a market cap of $826.15 million, a P/E ratio of 37.59 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.33, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65.

CrossAmerica Partners ( NYSE:CAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. CrossAmerica Partners had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 31.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

About CrossAmerica Partners (Get Rating)

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels and owning and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment distributes branded motor fuels such as ExxonMobil, BP, Motiva, Chevron, Sunoco, Valero, Gulf, Citgo, and Marathon.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.