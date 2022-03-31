Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Up 3.4%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). 40,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 29,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.75.
About Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS)
