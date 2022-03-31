Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS) Shares Up 3.4%

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 30 ($0.39) and last traded at GBX 30 ($0.39). 40,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 29,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 29 ($0.38).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,186.59. The stock has a market capitalization of £22.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 32.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 33.75.

Get Crossword Cybersecurity alerts:

About Crossword Cybersecurity (LON:CCS)

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc engages in the development and commercialization of cyber security related software and provision of consulting services in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; and Nixer, a machine-learning based product for protection against application-layer DDoS attacks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.