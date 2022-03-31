CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.030-$1.130 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.13 billion-$2.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.01 billion.CrowdStrike also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.220-$0.240 EPS.

CRWD traded up $5.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.39. The company had a trading volume of 120,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,241,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $53.17 billion, a PE ratio of -218.43 and a beta of 1.38. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.65.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of CrowdStrike from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $264.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total value of $2,661,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total transaction of $4,060,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,619 shares of company stock worth $24,093,947. 8.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,658,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 727,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,979,000 after purchasing an additional 129,722 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in CrowdStrike by 1,210.0% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

