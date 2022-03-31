Crypto Sports Price Tops $0.0878 on Major Exchanges (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 31st. Over the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 32.4% higher against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market capitalization of $240,405.45 and $702.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0878 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Crypto Sports alerts:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 85.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Crypto Sports Profile

Crypto Sports (CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto Sports should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crypto Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.