CryptoSoul Price Reaches $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (SOUL) traded up 53.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 30th. CryptoSoul has a total market capitalization of $668,242.59 and approximately $710.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.19 or 0.00210417 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001016 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.11 or 0.00029937 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.93 or 0.00426254 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.66 or 0.00054428 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00009784 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

