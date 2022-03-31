Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.09 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) will announce $7.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.85 million and the lowest is $2.16 million. Cue Biopharma reported sales of $480,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1,377.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year sales of $13.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.84 million to $17.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.84 million, with estimates ranging from $9.00 million to $16.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CUE. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

CUE stock opened at $4.69 on Thursday. Cue Biopharma has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 432.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 4,577 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,382 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Cue Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

