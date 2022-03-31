Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

Shares of CW opened at $151.59 on Thursday. Curtiss-Wright has a 12-month low of $111.26 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $143.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.61.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. Curtiss-Wright’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 8,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total transaction of $1,389,514.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,835 shares of company stock worth $3,916,091. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CW. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 51,184 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,664 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Curtiss-Wright by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

About Curtiss-Wright (Get Rating)

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and overhaul of precision components and provides engineered products and services to the aerospace, defense, power generation, and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.