Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.99 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.04. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Maxim Group upped their price target on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Stephens started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Customers Bancorp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.56.

Customers Bancorp stock opened at $53.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $210.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 32.38% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 501.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 570,420 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,288,000 after purchasing an additional 475,590 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 258.6% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 520,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,032,000 after acquiring an additional 375,419 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 4,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 333,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,810,000 after acquiring an additional 325,616 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,603,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Customers Bancorp by 97.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 418,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after acquiring an additional 205,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

