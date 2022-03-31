CWV Chain Reaches Market Cap of $12.30 Million (CWV)

CWV Chain (CWV) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 30th. One CWV Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CWV Chain has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a market capitalization of $12.30 million and $10,085.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CWV Chain Coin Profile

CWV Chain’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CWV Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CWV Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

