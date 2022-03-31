Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 393,800 shares, a decrease of 20.1% from the February 28th total of 492,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 181,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CYCN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,373. Cyclerion Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $4.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cyclerion Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cyclerion Therapeutics by 20.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

