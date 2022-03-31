Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH) Director Markus Sieger Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) Director Markus Sieger bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.73 per share, with a total value of $27,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Cyclo Therapeutics stock opened at $2.92 on Thursday. Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.77.

Get Cyclo Therapeutics alerts:

Cyclo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. Cyclo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.76% and a negative return on equity of 117.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.59 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 21.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cyclo Therapeutics by 20.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,877 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Cyclo Therapeutics by 259.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 28,820 shares in the last quarter. 5.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of cyclodextrin-based biopharmaceuticals for the treatment of disease. Its product candidates include Trappsol Cyclo, which treats Neimann-Pick Type C disease. The firm focuses on the development and commercialization of innovative cyclodextrin-based products for the treatment of people with serious and life threatening rare diseases and medical conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.