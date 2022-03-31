D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS) vs. a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Financial Contrast

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (NASDAQ:HEPS – Get Rating) and a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and a.k.a. Brands’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi $876.60 million 0.75 -$72.47 million N/A N/A a.k.a. Brands $562.19 million 1.05 -$5.97 million N/A N/A

a.k.a. Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi.

Profitability

This table compares D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and a.k.a. Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi -13.35% -418.69% -53.61% a.k.a. Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi and a.k.a. Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi 0 2 3 0 2.60 a.k.a. Brands 0 2 7 0 2.78

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi currently has a consensus price target of $17.66, suggesting a potential upside of 667.83%. a.k.a. Brands has a consensus price target of $13.56, suggesting a potential upside of 194.05%. Given D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi is more favorable than a.k.a. Brands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

19.7% of D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.7% of a.k.a. Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

a.k.a. Brands beats D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi (Get Rating)

D-MARKET Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi operates an e-commerce platform. Its platform comprise Hepsiburada to shop a range of products online; HepsiExpress to order groceries and essentials; HepsiGlobal to discover and purchase products from international merchants online; HepsiPay to use various online payment options; and HepsiFly to purchase airline tickets online. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey.

About a.k.a. Brands (Get Rating)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

