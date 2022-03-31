D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $104.00. The company traded as low as $74.98 and last traded at $75.09, with a volume of 505041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.89.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHI. StockNews.com initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 target price on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.31.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 245.1% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI)

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.