DA Davidson Comments on Banner Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Banner in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.08. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s FY2023 earnings at $5.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BANR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Banner in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANR opened at $59.13 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.07. Banner has a 1 year low of $49.10 and a 1 year high of $66.79.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BANR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $22,368,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Banner by 131.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 258,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,249,000 after buying an additional 146,789 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Banner by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 414,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,150,000 after buying an additional 124,888 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Banner by 110.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,740,000 after acquiring an additional 119,523 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total transaction of $106,122.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.50%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

