DA Davidson Comments on Renasant Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.61. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Renasant’s FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

RNST has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.33.

Shares of RNST stock opened at $34.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.14. Renasant has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $159.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.73 million. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.64% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Renasant’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RNST. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Renasant during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

