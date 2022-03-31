DA Davidson Weighs in on Investar Holding Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Investar in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Investar’s FY2022 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Get Investar alerts:

ISTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

ISTR stock opened at $19.09 on Thursday. Investar has a twelve month low of $17.08 and a twelve month high of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.60 and its 200-day moving average is $19.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. Investar had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Investar during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Investar by 18.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 28.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investar in the second quarter valued at $361,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Investar by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 8,182 shares during the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin purchased 1,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is an increase from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Investar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.