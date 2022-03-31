Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of DAKT opened at $3.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $175.95 million, a PE ratio of 96.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.98. Daktronics has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Daktronics had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 1.00%.

In other Daktronics news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.02 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 434.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 847,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after purchasing an additional 688,628 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 511,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 388,700 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Daktronics by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 871,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,401,000 after purchasing an additional 360,922 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 813,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,111,000 after acquiring an additional 314,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics in the 4th quarter worth $1,579,000. 50.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Daktronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

