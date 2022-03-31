Dale Broadrick Acquires 11,875 Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick purchased 11,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick purchased 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick purchased 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.43 per share, for a total transaction of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick purchased 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $260,634.56.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Dale Broadrick purchased 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,598.50.

OTCMKTS BRTX opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.19. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.28 and a 12 month high of $64.00.

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on BioRestorative Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

