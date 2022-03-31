Dale Broadrick Buys 2,270 Shares of BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Stock

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX – Get Rating) major shareholder Dale Broadrick acquired 2,270 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $12,598.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Dale Broadrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Dale Broadrick bought 10,000 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $43,500.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Dale Broadrick bought 11,875 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Dale Broadrick bought 24,392 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $108,056.56.

On Thursday, March 3rd, Dale Broadrick bought 47,648 shares of BioRestorative Therapies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $260,634.56.

Shares of BRTX opened at $4.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19. BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.28 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Separately, Roth Capital assumed coverage on BioRestorative Therapies in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company.

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the development of regenerative medicine products and therapies using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core developmental programs relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders.

