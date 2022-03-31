Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Shares Purchased by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,965 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Darden Restaurants by 18.4% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,013,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,425,548,000 after buying an additional 2,493,801 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,321,477 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $350,675,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 16.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,061,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $312,260,000 after purchasing an additional 295,897 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 19.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,452,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $219,962,000 after purchasing an additional 232,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 233.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 966,918 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,459,000 after purchasing an additional 676,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

DRI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.05.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 76,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.38, for a total transaction of $11,691,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, with a total value of $248,344.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $131.66 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $164.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.