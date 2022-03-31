Dash Trading Up 11.1% This Week (DASH)

Dash (DASH) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 31st. Dash has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $349.87 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be bought for about $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00011531 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00005149 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000747 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00026051 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.22 or 0.00835495 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,649,797 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.