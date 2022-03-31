Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.00.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dassault Systèmes from €61.00 ($67.03) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Dassault Systèmes alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 210,015 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,067,000 after buying an additional 168,012 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 391.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 101,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 80,621 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 374.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 72,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 56,945 shares during the last quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 383.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 47,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,953,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DASTY stock traded down $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $50.72. 79,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 109,947. The company has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.36. Dassault Systèmes has a 1 year low of $42.20 and a 1 year high of $64.00.

Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dassault Systèmes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dassault Systèmes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.