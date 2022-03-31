Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CAO Sells $44,620.52 in Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CAO William Severance sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $44,620.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Severance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 3rd, William Severance sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $263,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:MSP traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.72. The stock had a trading volume of 283,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,630. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 89.07, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $24.51. Datto Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.76 and a 12-month high of $28.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the 4th quarter valued at $742,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Datto by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Datto by 258.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 287,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,869,000 after buying an additional 207,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Datto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Datto during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Datto in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Datto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Datto from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Datto from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.63.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

