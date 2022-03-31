Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.91.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $49.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $52.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.48 and its 200 day moving average is $38.43.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.09). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.75% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $343.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.19) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 193.7% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $279,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

