David L. Magdol Sells 50,000 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Stock

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) insider David L. Magdol sold 50,000 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $2,123,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $42.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,597. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.21. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $37.91 and a 1 year high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 114.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 53.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Main Street Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 17.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on MAIN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.83.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

