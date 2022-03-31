David Schwimmer Sells 23,579 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($103.03), for a total value of £1,854,488.35 ($2,429,248.56).

On Tuesday, March 22nd, David Schwimmer sold 2,799 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,772 ($101.81), for a total value of £217,538.28 ($284,959.76).

LON:LSEG traded up GBX 40.40 ($0.53) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 7,952.40 ($104.17). 914,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,160. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 6,230 ($81.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,298 ($108.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,223.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 7,229.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The company has a market cap of £44.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 70 ($0.92) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1%. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.13%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSEG shares. Citigroup upgraded London Stock Exchange Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 8,600 ($112.65) to GBX 9,300 ($121.82) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($98.24) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.44) to GBX 9,200 ($120.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.99) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 9,092.50 ($119.11).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

