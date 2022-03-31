Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $388.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.55.

NYSE DECK opened at $281.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 0.87. Deckers Outdoor has a 52-week low of $231.88 and a 52-week high of $451.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $288.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.35.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 28.28%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

