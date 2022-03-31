Delek US (NYSE:DK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.

Shares of DK opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.85. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delek US will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,915. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $7,037,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Delek US by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 167,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,532,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Delek US by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 158,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

