Delek US (NYSE:DK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
DK has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Delek US from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bank of America raised Delek US from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.85.
Shares of DK opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 1.85. Delek US has a 1 year low of $13.48 and a 1 year high of $26.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
In other news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.72, for a total value of $299,424.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 197,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,915. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $7,037,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Delek US by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Delek US by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after acquiring an additional 167,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth about $1,532,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Delek US by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 158,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.
About Delek US (Get Rating)
Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delek US (DK)
- 3 Industry-Leading Dow Stocks to Buy Now
- RH Puts The Fear Of Inflation Into The Market
- 3 ESG Friendly Stocks Poised for Green Returns
- Ford Insider Bets Big, Buys More Shares
- 3 Clean Energy Stocks to Buy for a Green Future
Receive News & Ratings for Delek US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delek US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.